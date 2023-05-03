35 C
New website of NW Farmers Producer Company launched

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 2: In a bid to conserve rice species which are increasingly going out of the market, 50 farmers of North West Jorhat Farmers Producer Company received Koni (small) rice seeds to be sown over 230 bighas of land.
The farmers’ producer company is operating with the help of Assam Agricultural University and NABARD.
At a function held on Monday evening near the company’s office at Khutia Pota in North West Jorhat, an awareness meet was held in regard to the importance of Koni paddy, which is regarded as a poor man’s staple.
NABARD CGM Naveen Dhingra addressed the meeting and also dedicated a mobile marketing van which would carry farmers’ produce from door to door, so that farmers do not suffer losses at the end of the day as is the case in daily markets.
Dhingra also launched the new website of the NW Farmers Producer Company.
Among those who attended the meet were NABARD DDM Montu Das, SDO, Agriculture department Anup Kumar Pegu and Dr Niloy Bora, coordinator, CBBO, Assam Agricultural University.

 

