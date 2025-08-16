30.8 C
Newly Built Bilasipara Road Damaged Within Months by Overloaded Dumpers

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 16: The asphalt road between Bilasipara’s B.S. Road Bherbheri and Saltari Kalitapara, built under the Mukhyamantrir Pakipath Nirman Achani (MPNA) by the Public Works Department (PWD), has been seriously damaged within months of its construction.

The stretch, said local sources, remains in a pathetic state due to the frequent flow of overloaded dumpers carrying stones and sand from neighboring quarries. Potholes of considerable size, which are almost small ponds, have been created along the road, rendering movements very challenging for the inhabitants of more than a dozen neighboring villages.

The February 25, 2025, completed road work cost ₹2.34 crore. But even after the expenditure, heavy usage by dumpers from the local Xilbari quarry has battered the road in six months.

Locals claim that the transport and forest departments have kept quiet despite constant complaints. Villagers say several appeals to intervene have been ignored.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has threatened to organize a mass protest with the support of the locals if the authorities do not stop the movement of overloaded dumpers and restore the damaged section immediately.

