28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 12, 2024
type here...

Next round of Assam-Mizoram border talks by January: Atul Bora

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Assam Minister Atul Bora said on Sunday that the next round of discussions to resolve the state’s border dispute with Mizoram will be held in Guwahati in January next year.

Bora, the border protection and development minister, said both the state governments wanted a solution to the decades-old dispute to ensure permanent peace and security for those residing near the inter-state boundary on both sides.

- Advertisement -

The minister was talking to reporters here after returning from Aizawl, where he had led a delegation from Assam, which engaged in talks to resolve the boundary dispute with a team of the Mizoram government, led by its Home Minister K Sapdanga, last week.

“The border talks remained stalled due to the assembly elections in Mizoram last year. Now, we are on track again. A ministerial group of Mizoram will visit Guwahati for the next round of talks by January. We have extended our invitation to them,” Bora said.

The two northeastern states held the border talks in Aizawl last week after a gap of 20 months with the previous meeting conducted in November 2022 in Guwahati.

He said the Assam delegation also called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma during the visit.

- Advertisement -

“He (Mizoram CM) was clear in his statement before us that they too want a lasting solution to the border problem as the people living in those areas are facing uncertainty. We thank him for his resolve,” Bora added.

After the meeting in Aizawl on Friday, both the states had reiterated their commitment to find solutions to amicably resolve the dispute.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continue with the zero-tolerance policy towards the transportation of smuggled areca nuts from neighbouring countries.

It was also decided that the administrative authorities of border districts of both states will organise joint cultural and sports festivals, commencing before March 31 next year to improve relations.

- Advertisement -

It was the fourth ministerial-level talk between the two neighbouring states since August 2021, and the first meeting after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in Mizoram in December last year.

Three Assam districts – Cachar, Karmganj and Hailankandi – share a 164.6-km border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts.

The dispute mainly stems from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933. (PTI)

10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions 10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon