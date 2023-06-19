NF Railway implements extensive track renewal works



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: With the aim of ensuring the optimal condition of railway tracks and providing a safe and comfortable journey for passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has executed several track renewal projects throughout May 2023.

In the month of May, significant accomplishments were made, including the renewal of 12.10 Track Kilometres for through sleepers and 12.5 equivalent sets for through turnouts. Flash Butt welding method was utilised to weld 644 rail joints, and approximately 0.60 lakh cubic meters of ballast were inserted into the railway track. Additionally, a total of 666 signaling batteries with various capacities were replaced across NF Railway during this period. Regular track maintenance has contributed to seamless train operations and an enhanced riding experience for passengers.

Furthermore, a comprehensive USFD (Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection) examination was conducted on 1707.78 kilometers of track during May 2023. The USFD technique enables the detection of flaws such as cracks, ensuring the timely removal of defective rails for enhanced safety.

The increased focus on safety measures for railway tracks has resulted in safer train operations with improved speed and an overall better riding experience.