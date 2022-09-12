NFR Carries Out Eviction in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR,SEP 12: Nearly 50 huts including unauthorised club house, hut infrastructures have been evicted along the Kokrajhar railway tracks adjacent to Kokrajhar railway station at Shantinagar in Kokrajhar town today.

According to the NFR source,the eviction drive was carried out by Alipur Duar Division of railway authority to make free the space of the railway lands along the railway tracks both side in the railway tracks.

The eviction drive has been stepping as per the guidelines reached from the concern railway authorities with notifying necessary pre-notice about the eviction of the railway lands along the railway tracks.

Several club house building, huts were evicted during the eviction hour which were unauthorisedly built in the area.

” The eviction has done as per the guidelines reached from the Alipur Duar Division of railway”, said a railway official in Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar merchant association has urged the railway authority to make suspension of the eviction till the ensuing Durga Puja in Kokrajhar to make proper available replacement opportunity for evicted peoples.