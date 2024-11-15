NFR GM reviews railway development with MPs at Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 14: The general manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, conducted a review meeting with Members of Parliament covering the jurisdiction of Tinsukia division at Dibrugarh on Thursday. The dignitaries present at the meeting included Sarbananda Sonowal, Union cabinet minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways; Rameswar Teli, MP, Rajya Sabha from Assam; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Lok Sabha from Assam; and S Supongmeren Jamir, MP, Lok Sabha from Nagaland. The divisional railway manager of Tinsukia, Uttam Prakash, along with senior railway officials of NF Railway’s Headquarters, was also present.

The general manager of NF Railway, while welcoming all MPs, gave a brief overview of recent activities and achievements. He highlighted the operations of festival special trains and special trains that were arranged for the examinees of the recent ADRE Exam, as well as the ongoing infrastructure projects across NFR. The GM mentioned the introduction of QR code machines at ticket counters in 588 stations across NFR, enabling cashless transactions in line with the vision of ‘Digital India’. He further informed the MPs about the opening of ‘One Station One Product’ stalls at various NFR stations to help local entrepreneurs showcase and sell local products and crafts, thereby boosting socio-economic growth.

MPs were also briefed on the status of ongoing electrification, doubling, and new line projects in Northeast India. The doubling work from Lumding to Dibrugarh via Simaluguri and Tinsukia is currently underway. The GM also mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Jan Ausadhi Kendras being opened at railway stations.

The general manager noted that New Tinsukia Railway Station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He also informed the MPs about the provision of artificial canopy bridges inside the Hollongapar Wildlife Sanctuary, located in Tinsukia division, to enable arboreal species to cross the railway tracks safely. The GM further updated the members on the safety measures for elephants crossing railway tracks, specifically the advanced AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS), which precisely detects elephant movements near the tracks and provides timely alerts to loco pilots and station masters for preventive action.

The MPs were requested to extend their support in removing illegal encroachments, closing unauthorised crossings, and closing level crossing gates to further improve safety and facilitate various development works. Deliberations from this meeting would greatly assist the Railways in finalising developmental plans for the people of this region. The suggestions and views expressed by the members would be given due consideration when formulating proposals, said the GM.