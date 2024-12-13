14 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 13, 2024
NFR, IIT-G hold discussion on automated bridge monitoring system

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: A high level technical discussion and demonstration session was held on a number of state-of-the art technologies for automated bridge monitoring and robotic underwater bridge maintenance on Thursday, said an official statement.

The discussion was held between Northern Frontier Railway (NFR) and IIT-Guwahati at the NFR (Construction) headquarters in Maligaon.

During the discussion, a detailed roadmap for collaboration between the two esteemed institutions on this aspect was also drawn up.

One of the interesting technologies discussed during the session was an Advanced under water Inspection and Maintenance system of Railway Bridges, which will utilise robotics and AI based systems to address the unique challenges of underwater bridge maintenance, including detection of faults and retrofitting.

“Another major area of discussion was a command center based predictive maintenance System for automatic monitoring of Railway Bridges, which is a cutting edge initiative aimed at enhancing bridge safety through predictive analytics,” the statement added.

The session was held in presence of general manager, Northeast Frontier Railway Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) Arun Kumar Chaudhary and other senior official of NFR.

Senior professors from various departments of IIT-Guwahati were also present during the discussion session.

Recently, NFR has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with IIT Guwahati for the innovative solutions to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability in rail infrastructure.

The collaboration between NFR and IIT Guwahati sets a benchmark for blending academic research with practical implementation in the railway sector.

This initiative is a significant step toward modernising India’s railway network while prioritising safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

