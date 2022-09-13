NFR installs fire detection systems in six stations to enhance safety

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken many safety initiatives to further enhance the safety of passengers in trains and stations. There were incidents when the fire broke out from either pantry cars or generator cars of passenger trains causing damages. Such fire has the potential of causing loss of human life and property if not noticed and extinguished timely.

In its endeavour to prevent fire mishaps on trains and stations, NFR has equipped Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm Systems on coaches and stations. As power cars and pantry cars are more vulnerable to fire 98 power cars and 38 pantry cars were equipped with the fire detection system in addition to 230 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC coaches.

State of art fire detection system & auto stoppage system has been installed in 20 LHB AC coaches this year. This system stops the train in case of fire detection. Moreover, 1695 non – AC coaches over NFR have also been provided with fire extinguisher systems with anti-theft arrangement. 395 numbers of non –AC coaches were installed with the system this year itself.

Railway stations are also very vulnerable to incidents of fire. Modern technology like automatic fire detection and alarm systems in buildings have been installed at stations. This year 6 stations viz Chongajan, Pancharatna, Dudhnai, Krishnai, Goalpara Town and Aujuri stations were equipped with the fire detection and alarm system.

Enhancing safety in train operations and in stations, NF Railway will go ahead to equip all air-conditioned coaches used for overnight journey and stations with the early warning fire detection system.