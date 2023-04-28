NFR notifies cancellation, diversion & rescheduling of trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: For commissioning of double line between Azara – Mirza stations under Rangiya division of NF Railway, pre non-interlocking from April 28 to May 1, 2023 and Non-Interlocking works on May 2, 2023 has become necessary. Accordingly, few trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled.

Train no 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) passenger special commencing journey on May 2 & 3, 2023 and train no 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey on May 1 & 2, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 05608 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey on May 1 & 3, 2023 and train no 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) passenger special commencing journey on May 2 & 4, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) Saraighat Express commencing journey from April 28 to May 3, 2023; train no 15662 (Kamakhya – Ranchi) Express commencing journey on May 2, 2023 and train no 15668 (Kamakhya – Gandhidham) Express commencing journey on May 3, 2023.

Train no 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express commencing journey from April 28 to 30, 2023; train no 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Express & train no 08047 (Santragachi – Guwahati) special commencing journey on April 28, 2023; train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) special commencing journey on May 1, 2023 and train no 15619 (Gaya – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on May 2, 2023.

Train no 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) passenger special commencing journey on April 29, 2023 will be rescheduled at 05:05 pm instead of 04:20 pm.

