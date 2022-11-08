NFR observes Vigilance Awareness Week

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022 was observed throughout NF Railway with the theme – ‘Corruption free India for a Developed Nation’.

The week observation started from October 31 and was concluded successfully on November 6, 2022.

Various programmes were organised throughout the week at NF Railway headquarters, divisions, workshops, other field units, etc. The week commenced with a pledge taking ceremony with a view to publicise the essence of integrity amongst all employees, their families, vendors, suppliers, contractors, stakeholders, students, etc.

At zonal headquarters, the pledge was administered by Anshul Gupta, general manager, NF Railway and in the divisions, by the respective divisional railway managers.

As a part of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, a ‘Sangosthi’ was held at zonal headquarters in presence of general manager, NF Railway on the theme – ‘Corruption free India for a Developed Nation’ where all senior railway officials across the zone participated. A

‘Vigilance Bulletin’ was also released by the general manager, NF Railway during ‘Sangosthi’. During the ‘Sangosthi’ different ways in controlling corruption, promoting ‘honesty’ and ‘integrity’ at all levels was discussed to make the organisation more transparent, more efficient and more corruption-free.

A short film making competition on awareness creation was also held among various departments as part of the observation. Altogether 13 numbers of short films were received and the first prize was won by NF Railway Construction Organisation, second by principal chief security commissioner, Maligaon and third prize was won by the team of Diesel Shed, New Guwahati.

Various interactive sessions through webinar with officials of Maligaon Headquarters, all divisions, workshops and construction units were held from October 31 to November 4, 2022. The participants were enlightened about corruption, system improvements and precautions to be taken covering all departments of railways, etc.

Nukkad Nataks were performed at NFR Headquarters, Construction Organisation, Maligaon and at various offices, public places over NF Railway to create awareness amongst the general public including railway staff against corruption. SMS campaigns in Hindi and English were also done from October 31 to November 6, 2O22 to create awareness among railway employees.

Essay writing and drawing competitions were held at Netaji Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School and Railway Higher Secondary School, Maligaon; debating competition was held at Pandu College, Maligaon; essay writing competitions were also held at ZRTI, Alipurduar and New Tinsukia to create awareness about the ill effects of corruption. The winners of all the competitions were suitably awarded. A ‘walkathon’ was also organised on November 5, 2022 with a view to create awareness amongst people against corruption. The general manager, NF Railway along with senior railway officers with family members and staff participated in the ‘walkathon’.