NFR shows steady progress in freight loading

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues its upward trajectory in freight loading, achieving a noteworthy milestone by loading 0.824 million tonnes (MT) in August 2023. This accomplishment brings the total freight loading for the current financial year 2023-24 to 4.144 million tonnes (MT) as of August.

From April to August 2023, NFR has demonstrated significant progress in the loading of food grains and containers, surpassing the previous year’s figures. During this period, food grain loading surged by an impressive 34.2%, while container loading witnessed a substantial increase of 9.1%. Additionally, miscellaneous commodities such as ballast also saw a remarkable uptick, with a 41% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Notably, all the divisions under NFR’s jurisdiction have contributed to this outstanding performance in freight loading, resulting in a substantial boost in freight loading revenues. This increase in freight loading not only reflects the railway’s efficiency but also signifies the region’s growing economic activities.