NFR to observe ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: NF Railway is going to observe ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ from Monday to November 6, 2022, throughout all its divisions, workshops and construction field units. The theme that will lead the awareness week of 2022 will be ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation’.

Various programmes will be conducted throughout NF Railway to create awareness among the railway employees and general public, during the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’. The programmes include administering ‘Integrity Pledge’ to all the employees of NF Railway at headquarters and its divisions on Monday to bring about integrity and transparency in all spheres of activities thus eradicating corruption in every aspect of life including the working environment.

As a part of the observance of the awareness week, various interactive sessions through webinar with all departmental officers of NF Railway headquarters and divisions will be organised for systemic improvements. ‘Sangosthi’ on the topic – ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation’ will be organised by participation of higher officials of NF Railway (Open Line and Construction Organisation).

Essay writing, drawing and painting competition will be organised at railway schools amongst the school students. An inter college debate on the theme – ‘Corruption free India for a developed nation’ will be organised on November 2 at Pandu College, Guwahati.

Street play by railway employees and members of Bharat Scouts and Guides will be organised to spread awareness to sensitise citizens on the ill-effects of corruption. A vigilance bulletin will be released and a walkathon will also be organised during this observance for spreading awareness.