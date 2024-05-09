24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
NFR To Operate Special Train Between Hubballi Junction, Naharlagun

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 8: For the convenience of the passengers during the summer rush, the Northeast Frontier Railway will decide to operate AC summer special trains between SSS Hubballi Junction and Naharlagun.

The summer special train (SSS Hubballi Junction – Naharlagun – SSS Hubballi Junction) will operate for five trips each in both directions. Passengers on the waiting list of other trains travelling in this route can avail the opportunity to travel with comfort during this summer in this AC special train.

The special train (SSS Hubballi Junction – Naharlagun) will depart from SSS Hubballi Junction at 12:05 hours from May 8 to June 5 on every Wednesday to reach Naharlagun at 23:00 hours on Friday. In the return direction, the (Naharlagun – SSS Hubballi Junction) train will depart from Naharlagun at 23:00 hours from May 11 to June 8 on every Saturday to reach SSS Hubballi Jn. 09:00 hours on Tuesday.

The AC special trains will consist of AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier economy coaches for the convenience of passengers. During its journey on both ways, the special train will run via Gadag, Hospet, Guntakal, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Kharagpur, New Jalpaiguri, New Bongaigaon and Rangapara North railway station.

