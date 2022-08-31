NFR to operate special trains from New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate special trains from New Jalpaiguri and Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special trains will run for single trips from New Jalpaiguri to Jammu Tawi on September 1, 2022 and from Dibrugarh to Jammu Tawi on September 4, 2022.

Special train no. 05714 (New Jalpaiguri – Jammu Tawi) will depart from New Jalpaiguri railway station at 21:30 hours on September 1, 2022. The special train will run via Katihar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Moradabad railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 13:10 hours on September 3, 2022. The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be 1 AC three tier coach, 12 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class and 1 seating cum luggage coach.

Special train no. 05912 (Dibrugarh – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Dibrugarh railway station at 18:00 hours on September 4, 2022. The special train will run via Harmuti, Viswanath Chariali, Rangapara North, Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri Hajipur and Ambala Cantt. railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 21:10 hours on September 6, 2022. The special train will consist of 21 coaches. There will be 4 AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class and 2 seating cum luggage coaches.

Wait listed passengers of other trains running in these routes can avail the facility. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.