NFR To Operate Summer Special Train

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 1: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one summer special train between Naharlagun and Okha for nine trips in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 09525 (Okha– Naharlagun Special) will depart from Okha at 10 pm on every Tuesday from May 2 to June 27 to reach Naharlagun at 4 pm on every Friday from May 5 to June 30.

In return direction, Train No. 09526 (Naharlagun – Okha Special) will depart from Naharlagun at 10:00 am on every Saturday from May 6 to July 1 to reach Okha at 3:35 am on every Tuesday from May 9 to July 4.