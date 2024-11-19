NFR unveils upgraded cricket stadium at Maligaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has proudly unveiled its newly upgraded cricket ground at the NFRSA Complex, located at Maligaon, Guwahati. The inauguration ceremony, held on Sunday, was graced by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general manager of NFR, along with other senior officials of the zone. The event was marked by a spirited cricket match between the teams of Open Line and Construction of NFR, symbolising the revival of the stadium’s sporting legacy.

The NFR stadium, known for hosting 33 first-class cricket matches since its inception in 1976, has now been renovated to meet BCCI standards. With dimensions conforming to professional requirements, the stadium boasts modern upgrades, including a semi-automatic sprinkler system, a fast-drainage mechanism, and a newly revitalised pitch and outfield for top-class national-level cricket events. These enhancements were undertaken at an investment of Rs 1.5 crore to pave the way for hosting high-profile events such as Ranji Trophy matches. Additionally, the construction of state-of-the-art pavilions is underway and will be completed soon. Further, provisions for a stadium lighting system with floodlights to conduct national-level televised cricket matches will be installed, elevating the venue’s status as a premier sporting hub in the region.

The upgraded stadium signifies NFR’s commitment to fostering sports and promoting excellence in the Northeast region of India. Beyond being a platform for professional athletes, the facility aims to inspire young talent and nurture future generations of sports enthusiasts. With world-class infrastructure now available, aspiring players will have the opportunity to train and compete in a professional environment, fostering both sporting skills and personal growth.

This initiative underscores NFR’s dedication to the holistic development of the region, contributing not only to the enhancement of sports culture but also to community engagement and youth empowerment. The upgraded facility is poised to become a beacon of excellence, driving passion and dedication among future athletes, while strengthening the region’s presence on the national and international sporting map.