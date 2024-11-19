Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University begins 2024-25 academic session

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 18: The inaugural programme for the 2024-25 academic session of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, Chabua, Dibrugarh, was held on Monday at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College.

The event was attended by Prof DP Agrawal, former chairman of the UPSC, as the chief guest, who commenced the proceedings by lighting the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the start of a new academic journey.

In his opening address, Prof JP Verma, the vice-chancellor of the university, highlighted the significant progress made since its inception. Prof Agrawal also addressed the attendees, sharing his insights on the importance of sports in education and personal development. Additionally, he released a book authored by the vice-chancellor.

The gathering included prominent figures such as Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, principal of DHSK College; Prof JP Saikia, founding vice-chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya; and Prof Ajanta Neog, vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University, who also shared their thoughts on the importance of sports in nurturing talent.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University stands out as the first sports university in the northeastern region.