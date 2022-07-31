No Drugs Trader Will Be Spared: Harmeet Singh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: “Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given clear instruction to wage war on drugs until it is completely cleaned up. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our absolute commitment in the war on drugs and nobody related with drugs trade will be spared,” commissioner of police, Guwahati, Harmeet Singh said this on Saturday. Singh stated this while attending a mass disposal of drugs organised at Hatishila Dampara area under Pragjyotishpur police station near Guwahati city.

During the event, the Guwahati police burnt down 935 kgs of drugs at Hatishila Dampara. The drugs burnt down on Saturday included a considerable amount of heroin, cannabis and raw methamphetamine. More than 19 lakh meth tablets and more than three lakh and 70 thousand bottles of cough syrup were also disposed of. The destroyed drugs were the collection of various raids and seizures of the recent past.

The mass destruction of drugs was materialised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A plantation drive was also conducted on the occasion and saplings were planted as part of the Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme.

The event was also attended by joint commissioner of police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta.