No withdrawals in Nagaon parliamentary constituency

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 8: There were no withdrawals of nomination papers in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency on Monday. It was reported that a total of 15 candidates filed nomination papers in the Nagaon parliamentary seat, among which the nomination papers of two candidates were cancelled during scrutiny by the officials concerned, leaving 13 candidates valid for the upcoming poll in the constituency.

On the other hand, the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) of Nagaon district, in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra, Nagaon, staged a street play at various spots in Nagaon to raise awareness among voters about the importance of participating in voting.

During the presentation of the street play, the participants urged all voters to actively exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in the first and second phases in the district on April 19 and April 26, respectively, as stated in an official press note.

