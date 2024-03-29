20 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Nomination papers collected for Diphu parliamentary seat

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 28: Nomination papers have been gathered by both political parties and Independent candidates vying for the 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency, directly from the Nomination Cell at the District Commissioner’s Office here.

- Advertisement -

The 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency, comprising the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, is slated for polling in the second phase of parliamentary elections on April 26.

Candidates from the BJP, INC, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), and an Independent candidate backed by the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) have all successfully collected their nomination papers.

The BJP has put forth Amarsing Tisso, a current member of the Autonomous Council and executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as their nominee. The INC has nominated Joyram Engleng, a former chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC and former Howraghat MLA. Meanwhile, the ASDC has nominated Jotson Bey, the party’s general secretary and former chief executive member of KAAC.

The official notification is scheduled for March 28, with the deadline for filing nominations set for April 4, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature being April 8. Counting of votes will take place on June 6.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bhagawat oration concludes at Balichang

The Hills Times - 0
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein