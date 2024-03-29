Nomination papers collected for Diphu parliamentary seat

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 28: Nomination papers have been gathered by both political parties and Independent candidates vying for the 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency, directly from the Nomination Cell at the District Commissioner’s Office here.

- Advertisement -

The 6 – Diphu (ST) parliamentary constituency, comprising the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, is slated for polling in the second phase of parliamentary elections on April 26.

Candidates from the BJP, INC, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), and an Independent candidate backed by the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) have all successfully collected their nomination papers.

The BJP has put forth Amarsing Tisso, a current member of the Autonomous Council and executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as their nominee. The INC has nominated Joyram Engleng, a former chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC and former Howraghat MLA. Meanwhile, the ASDC has nominated Jotson Bey, the party’s general secretary and former chief executive member of KAAC.

The official notification is scheduled for March 28, with the deadline for filing nominations set for April 4, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature being April 8. Counting of votes will take place on June 6.