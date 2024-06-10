North East Liver Foundation Society hosts 4th North East Medicon’2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: The North East Liver Foundation Society organised the ‘4th North East Medicon, 2024’ at Hotel Ratnamouli Palace, Guwahati on Saturday. Approximately 200 practicing doctors and individuals from the medical fraternity from different parts of the country, along with eminent stalwarts of hepatology, pancreatology, and interventional radiology, graced the event. The program commenced at 6:30 pm in the evening with the felicitation of the chief guest, Sarangapani Sarmah, additional secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, government of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The event was honoured by guest of honours, Jharna Patgiri, ACS, Dr Bikash Narayan Choudhury, HOD, department of gastroenterology, GMCH, Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior gastroenterologist and vice chairman, department of gastroenterology, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, Dr Ushasht Dhir, vice chairman, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, GI and HPB Oncosurgery, and Liver Transplantation, Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi, and respected personalities of Assam.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for service to humanity in the field of medical science and education was conferred upon Dr Bhabani P Chakravarty, a senior consultant of internal medicine and rheumatology in Assam.

Deliberations on various scientific topics were delivered by Dr Gaurav Chayan Das, Dr K Somasekhar Rao, Dr Rupjyoti Talukdar, and Dr Naresh Bansal. A display of historical designs of traditional Assamese jewelry by the famous designer Waheeda Rehman and a display of traditional Muga textile of Assam by Jugal Bharali representing the brand Marvella were organised between the scientific sessions.