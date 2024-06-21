29 C
Noted dramatist Shailen Kumar Nath passes away

JORHAT, June 20: Shailen Kumar Nath, a noted dramatist, director, critic, novelist, and journalist who was a well-known figure in the cultural arena, passed away at his residence in Bahona Dhuwapukhuri on Thursday due to an illness. He was 75 years old.

Nath is survived by his wife, a son Anibesan Baruah who serves as the Jorhat correspondent for Dainik Asom newspaper, a daughter-in-law, and a large number of relatives. He had written and directed numerous dramas, and also penned scripts for several video films.

His play ‘Natak Natak Lage’ was broadcasted by the Guwahati All India Radio Centre. Nath also served as an assistant director in several documentary movies, including working under eminent film director Chandra Narayan Barua.

Nath was the editor of the Assamese weekly ‘Saptahik Bartaman’ and was actively involved with various socio-cultural organisations. His demise has been mourned by many organisations and individuals, including Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

