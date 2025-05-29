Noted sports organiser and social worker Gouri Shankar Roy passes away

HT Correspondent



NAGAON, May 28: Gouri Shankar Roy, a respected sports organizer and dedicated social worker from Nagaon, passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Guwahati following complications related to kidney disease. He was 66.

Roy was a long-time associate of the Nagaon Sports Association, where he served as an executive member. He also held the position of Physical Instructor at Nagaon Bengali Higher Secondary School and was the Vice President of the Nagaon Bengali Sanmilan. Known for his elegant handwriting and impactful voice as an announcer, Roy also served as the Secretary and later President of Uday Sangha, a prominent sports body affiliated with the Nagaon Sports Association.

In honor of his contributions, Roy’s mortal remains were first brought to the premises of Nagaon Bengali Sanmilan, where members and locals paid their last respects. His body was then taken to the Nagaon Sports Association office, where the association flag was lowered to half-mast and floral tributes were offered.

Rupak Sarma, local MLA and President of the Nagaon Sports Association, expressed heartfelt condolences, calling Roy’s passing an “irreparable loss to the sports fraternity of Nagaon.” As a mark of respect, the association’s flag will remain at half-mast for three days, and all training and practice sessions will remain suspended.

Following the tribute at the Sports Association, Roy’s body was taken to Bengali Higher Secondary School, where students and faculty offered their final farewells. The local sports community, educational institutions, and numerous organizations extended their condolences and shared their grief with Roy’s family.

Roy’s final rites were performed at the Nagaon crematorium, witnessed by a large gathering of admirers and community members.

He is survived by his wife and a host of relatives. His legacy as a passionate sports promoter and compassionate community figure will be fondly remembered by the people of Nagaon.