Nowgong Girls’ College celebrates 62nd foundation day

NAGAON, Sept 12: Nowgong Girls’ College marked its 62nd foundation day with great fervour and enthusiasm at the college premises. The day’s celebrations commenced with Dr Tosheswar Nath, president of the College Governing Body, hoisting the college flag in the morning. Following the flag hoisting, students and alumni of the college performed the college anthem, creating a sense of unity and pride.

Dr Kulen Chandra Das, the college principal, paid floral tributes to the bust of the founder principal, Mahesh Chandra Dev Goswami. He also inaugurated the newly constructed second floor of the PDP Girls’ Hostel, a project funded by the college.

The open session of the celebration began with a harmonious chorus titled ‘Aji Bondo Ki Chondere’ performed by the college teachers. Principal Dr Kulen Chandra Das reflected on the college’s illustrious history and highlighted the new initiatives aimed at the comprehensive development of the students.

The highlight of the event was the ‘Mahesh Dev Goswami Memorial Lecture’, delivered by Dharanidhar Boro, a renowned wildlife conservationist and recipient of the prestigious ‘Asom Gaurav Bota’ award. Arun Vignesh CS, IFS, divisional forest officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Kaziranga, graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

During the program, more than 14 meritorious students received recognition for their exceptional academic achievements. The college also felicitated students who participated in the Guinness World Record-holding performance of Bihu and five NCC cadets for their national accomplishments.

Additionally, a book titled ‘Environment, Livelihoods, and Self-Reliance’, edited by Dr Nazneen Akhtar and Manashjyoti Bhuyan, was unveiled. The day’s festivities reached a pinnacle with a captivating local adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, directed by Dhananjoy Bordoloi and organised by ‘The Bohemian Souls’, an art and drama society under the department of English.

To add to the grandeur of the occasion, over 8000 earthen lamps were lit in the evening, illuminating the college campus and creating a mesmerising ambiance.