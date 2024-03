Former subject teacher at Sivasagar Bezbaruah HS School, and a leading citizen of the town, Merajul Islam Akhtar (70), passed away recently in a hospital in Dibrugarh. He leaves behind a daughter and other relatives. His demise is mourned by the Bezbaruah HS School Teachers’ unit, Amgurighat Yuva Jamat, and other organisations.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein