27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
type here...

Obituary

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Dilip Goswami, a well-respected resident of Magurmara village and a prominent social worker hailing from Diplonga under Biswanath sub-division, passed away this afternoon at the age of 80 due to kidney-related ailments. Known for his dedication and quiet service, Goswami was closely associated with various socio-cultural organisations in the greater Diplonga area.

A committed member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Goswami’s contributions were highly regarded within the literary and cultural circles. He maintained an active association with Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha and the Chengamari branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha. His demise is a loss deeply felt by the Chengamari branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha, and several other organisations.

- Advertisement -

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a wide network of relatives and well-wishers.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Remember to be an integral part of the nation-building process: Nagaland...

The Hills Times - 0