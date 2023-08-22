Dilip Goswami, a well-respected resident of Magurmara village and a prominent social worker hailing from Diplonga under Biswanath sub-division, passed away this afternoon at the age of 80 due to kidney-related ailments. Known for his dedication and quiet service, Goswami was closely associated with various socio-cultural organisations in the greater Diplonga area.

A committed member of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Goswami’s contributions were highly regarded within the literary and cultural circles. He maintained an active association with Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha and the Chengamari branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha. His demise is a loss deeply felt by the Chengamari branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Biswanath Zila Sahitya Sabha, and several other organisations.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a wide network of relatives and well-wishers.