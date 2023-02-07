Obituary |Gagan Chandra Boruah

Silpi pensioner, noted ‘All India Radio’ recognised artiste, instrumentalist, lyricist, music composer and retired school teacher Gagan Chandra Boruah of Kampur Aprilpatty, breathed his last recently at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital due to illness for some time. He was 73.

Born in 1950, Boruah completed his Bachelor of Science in 1967 from then historic Cotton College. He was elected as the cultural secretary in Cotton College. He was recognised as B grade artiste by All India Radio and Television in 1993. The state government nominated him for silpi pension in 2018.

- Advertisement -

During his musical journey, Boruah played musical instrument along with the musical maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika, other a dozen of Assamese singers like Ridip Dutta, Santa Uzir, Khagen Mahanta, Mahananda Mazindar Boruah, etc.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives.

A dozen of senior artistes from across the state including JP Das, Ariful Haque, the president as well as secretary of Deepak Sangha, Guwahati Silpukhuri participated his ‘Adyashradhya’ being held at his Kampur residence and paid floral tributes at his portrait. A commemoration programme was also organized today here at his residence in which a tabloid specially designed as well as published in his memory, was also ceremonially released by a dozen of artistes and singers here.

It’s pertinent to be mentioned here that he was associated with Guwahati and Dibrugarh radio for long and his various songs were recorded voices there by several noted old radio affiliated singers, a release added.