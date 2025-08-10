25.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 10, 2025
ONGC officials visit Tezpur University, review ongoing projects

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 9: A team of senior officials from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) visited Tezpur University on Friday to review the functioning of the ONGC-Centre for Petroleum Biotechnology (ONGC-CPBT) housed at the University’s Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT).

The ONGC-CPBT was established in 1999 with financial support from ONGC through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Over the years, it has evolved into a permanent centre, undertaking numerous research projects in petroleum biotechnology.

The Centre’s primary mission is to advance research in this specialised domain while developing a skilled human resource base to serve the energy sector.

The visiting ONGC team was led by Tarun Kumar Mathuria, Executive Director and Basin Manager.

He was accompanied by Dibya Jyoti Borah, Chief General Manager, Jorhat Work Centre; Kuldip Gupta, Deputy General Manager; and Venkata Niharika Mangu, Chief Chemist, INBIGS. During the visit, the team interacted with Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University, along with other TU officials. Prof Manabendra Mandal, Head of ONGC-CPBT, briefed the delegation about the progress.

During the interaction, the ONGC team shared several suggestions to further strengthen the functioning of the centre and stressed timely completion of ongoing work.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Singh advised that both ONGC and TU should frequently review ongoing projects to track progress and ensure the timely delivery of time-bound projects.

Enhanced student internship opportunities, aimed at facilitating industry-linked training and exposure, were also discussed during the meeting.

