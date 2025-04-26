Tezpur University and CSIR-IGIB ink MoU to Advance Research

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 25: Tezpur University formalized a collaborative partnership with the esteemed Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. The signing ceremony took place in the Council Hall of Tezpur University, marking a significant step towards fostering joint research and academic exchange in cutting-edge areas of biological sciences.

The MoU aims to explore collaborative opportunities in the fields of genomics, molecular biology, and human genetic disorders, leveraging the complementary strengths of both institutions. This partnership is expected to facilitate joint research projects, exchange of faculty and students, and the organization of joint seminars and workshops.

Professor R R Hoque, Dean of Academic Affairs at Tezpur University, signed the MoU on behalf of the University, while Rakesh Sharma, Chief Scientist at CSIR-IGIB, represented the institute. The signing ceremony was held as part of a One-Day Symposium on “Emerging Trends in Biotechnology,” organized by the Department of Molecular Biology & Biotechnology, coinciding with the celebration of World DNA Day.

Delivering the inaugural address, Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University, said that the partnership between Tezpur University and CSIR-IGIB reflects the shared vision of both institutions. He hoped that the collaboration will pave the way for interdisciplinary exploration, capacity building, and create opportunities for young researchers and scholars.Dr. Rakesh Sharma highlighted CSIR-IGIB’s work in genomics and biotechnology and assured that IGIB will provide all assistance to Tezpur University to engage in high-quality research and to advance technologies and methodologies.

Earlier, Rupak Mukhopadhyay, Head of the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, welcomed all the scientists from IGIB to the University and briefed them on his department’s programs and achievements.

