Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Operation against illegal rat hole mining continues in Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 21: The Margherita Co-District administration continued to launch a crackdown on illegal rat hole mines in Margherita, following orders from DGP G P Singh to seal all illegal rat hole mines at Margherita, Lekhapani and Ledo within seven days.

The Margherita Co-District administration on Tuesday, along with Margherita police and officials from NEC CIL Margherita has intensified operations against all illegal coal mining in the lease hold areas at Ledo, Tirap, Tikak and Namdang colliery.

In this regard the Tinsukia district administration has divided four groups of officials, aiming to seal all illegal coal mines in the Margherita region. This move has reportedly put coal mafias in a state of panic.

Notably, illegal rat hole mining has been ongoing in Namdang colliery, despite a raid by Margherita Co-District administration on Saturday.

Pronamika Konwar executive magistrate Margherita Co-District administration said, “With the cooperation from Margherita police and officials of NEC CIL Margherita we have sealed rat hole mines and destroyed the camps at all illegal coal mining activities under Margherita Co-District, which as per the direction of Tinsukia District Commissioner we shall continue our duty.”

The issue of illegal coal mining in Margherita is not new as there have been concerns raised about the environmental and social impacts of such activities.

