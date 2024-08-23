30 C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Opposition Stages Walkout After Assam Speaker Rejects Adjournment Motion Plea

Opposition members in Assam staged a walkout after the Speaker rejected their plea for an adjournment motion, leading to heightened tensions during the assembly session.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 23, Friday: In a dramatic turn of events during the Assam assembly session, opposition members staged a walkout after the Speaker rejected their plea for an adjournment motion. The motion, which was intended to bring attention to a pressing issue, was dismissed by the Speaker, leading to a surge of dissatisfaction among opposition leaders.

The walkout underscored the mounting tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, as the latter accused the government of stifling critical debates on important matters. Opposition members voiced their frustration, claiming that the rejection of the adjournment motion was a deliberate attempt to avoid addressing issues of public concern.

The incident has further intensified the political atmosphere in Assam, with opposition leaders vowing to continue their protest against what they perceive as the government’s disregard for democratic processes. The walkout has sparked discussions about the role of the Speaker in facilitating balanced and fair discussions within the assembly.

