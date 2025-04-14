Over 1,000 Join BJP in West Karbi Anglong in major political shift

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 13: In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday welcomed over 1,000 new members from rival parties during a mass joining programme held under the 9th Number Amreng MAC Constituency in West Karbi Anglong.

The event saw the participation of 700 families from the Indian National Congress (INC), 200 from the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), and 103 from the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), all of whom officially joined the BJP.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang welcomed the new entrants, saying, “We look forward to working together to create a future filled with opportunity and prosperity.”

The programme was attended by a host of senior BJP leaders, including Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, Baithalangso MLA Rupsing Teron, KAAC Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro, Executive Member Rina Terangpi, and several other Executive Members and MACs.

Also present were KAAC Board Chairmen, BJP West Karbi Anglong District President Radip Ronghang, District Secretary Sagorika Bora, Vice Presidents Dhonsing Dera and Bhudheswar Rongpi, and other senior party workers.

Among the prominent figures who joined the BJP were Chandrasing Phangchopi, a founding leader of the ASDC; Sarthe Ronghi, President of the Amreng Congress Mandal Committee, along with his entire committee; and Parbinash Phongcho from the APHLC.

In a significant announcement during the event, MP Amarsing Tisso declared Taseng as a Model Village. Meanwhile, CEM Ronghang pledged to implement a series of development initiatives in the area.

“We will provide 50 ring wells, construct an open stage, offer free land pattas to indigenous communities, and ensure quality drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

The large-scale induction has bolstered the BJP’s grassroots presence in the Amreng constituency, reflecting the party’s growing influence in the region ahead of upcoming political contests.

