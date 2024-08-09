26 C
Over 1,000 rare Sanchi manuscripts to go digital

Updated:
GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The Dibrugarh University along with an NGO Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) has decided to preserve over 1,000 rare manuscripts of Assam by digitising and making them accessible to the public.

NTF in a statement on Thursday said that the initiative promises to open the doors to a vast collection of rare and unseen Sanchi Paat (leaves of the Sanchi tree) manuscripts for anyone, anywhere in the world.

The Dibrugarh University recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) to preserve Assam’s rich literary heritage, it added.

As part of the MoU, NTF will serve as the knowledge partner in the preservation and digitisation of over 1,000 rare and ancient manuscripts housed at the Assamese Department of the university.

“These manuscripts, written in old Assamese, Sanskrit, Tai and Bengali, cover various subjects including Vaishnavism, Buddhism and ancient customs of Assam, reflecting the diverse cultural and religious heritage of the region,” the release said.

Under this partnership, the manuscripts will be digitised and made available in the public domain, enabling scholars and researchers worldwide to access these invaluable resources, it added.

This initiative is the first large-scale effort to make rare Assamese manuscripts publicly accessible and ensure their preservation for future generations.

Commenting on the development, Mrinal Talukdar on behalf of NTF said: “The digitisation of these manuscripts is not only a matter of preservation but also opens the door to knowledge. We are honoured to be part of this groundbreaking project.

Dibrugarh University Registrar Dr Parmanand Sonowal said the partnership is a significant step towards making the vast and diverse heritage of Assam accessible to the world.

“We hope this initiative will inspire further efforts in preserving our cultural legacy,” he added. (PTI)

