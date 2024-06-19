28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Over 3.60 Lakh Students Rewarded with Bicycles, Scooters, Fee Waivers: CM Sarma

Taking to microblogging platform X, Sarma highlighted the state's commitment to meritocracy by acknowledging 369,454 students who received bicycles, enhancing their access to education and mobility.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant support measures for deserving students in the state for the session 2023-24.

- Advertisement -

Taking to microblogging platform X, Sarma highlighted the state’s commitment to meritocracy by acknowledging 369,454 students who received bicycles, enhancing their access to education and mobility.

 

He further disclosed that under the ‘Arohan’ program, 9,700 students benefited from invaluable mentorship, significantly contributing to their academic growth.

- Advertisement -

In a bid to recognize academic excellence, the Chief Minister announced that 27,183 students were awarded cash rewards of Rs 15,000 each through the Anundoram Borooah Award program.

The government of Assam also granted fee waivers to 17,19,306 students, alleviating financial burdens and supporting educational pursuits. Moreover, 35,770 students were provided with scooters to facilitate easier transportation to their educational institutions.

Sarma’s announcement underscores the state’s dedication to fostering academic brilliance and ensuring comprehensive support for students across Assam.

“A look at how Assam is rewarding meritocracy. 3,69,454 students got bicycles in 2023-24; 9700 mentees mentored under Arohan; 27,183 students got cash reward of ₹15,000 under Anundoram Borooah Award; 17,19,306 students got fee waivers; 35,770 students have got scooters,” Sarma wrote on X.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Landslide Claims 5 Lives, Including 4 from Same Family in Assam’s...

The Hills Times -