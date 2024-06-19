Over 3.60 Lakh Students Rewarded with Bicycles, Scooters, Fee Waivers: CM Sarma

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced significant support measures for deserving students in the state for the session 2023-24.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Sarma highlighted the state’s commitment to meritocracy by acknowledging 369,454 students who received bicycles, enhancing their access to education and mobility.

A look at how Assam is rewarding meritocracy 👉3,69,454 students got bicycles in 2023-24

👉9700 mentees mentored under Arohan

👉27,183 students got cash reward of ₹15,000 under Anundoram Borooah Award

👉17,19,306 students got fee waivers

👉35,770 students have got scooters — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 19, 2024

He further disclosed that under the ‘Arohan’ program, 9,700 students benefited from invaluable mentorship, significantly contributing to their academic growth.

In a bid to recognize academic excellence, the Chief Minister announced that 27,183 students were awarded cash rewards of Rs 15,000 each through the Anundoram Borooah Award program.

The government of Assam also granted fee waivers to 17,19,306 students, alleviating financial burdens and supporting educational pursuits. Moreover, 35,770 students were provided with scooters to facilitate easier transportation to their educational institutions.

Sarma’s announcement underscores the state’s dedication to fostering academic brilliance and ensuring comprehensive support for students across Assam.

