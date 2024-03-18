19.6 C
Paban Singh Ghatowar extols Sarbananda Sonowal’s leadership

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, March 17: Former Congress Union minister and ACMS president Paban Singh Ghatowar praised Sarbananda Sonowal, describing him as a strong leader who is likely to secure a better ministry in the center following the election.

While attending the 133rd annual general meeting of the Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) on Saturday, Ghatowar lauded Sarbananda Sonowal, expressing confidence that Sonowal would attain an even higher position in the cabinet after the government formation.

Paban Singh Ghatowar is well aware that Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to win the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat convincingly and secure a more prominent role in the cabinet.

During a program at the district planters club in Dibrugarh, Ghatowar shared the dias with Sarbananda Sonowal and commended his efforts, stating that Sonowal, being one of the seniormost cabinet ministers, could effectively represent the tea industry’s concerns in discussions with the Prime Minister.

Sarbananda Sonowal defeated Paban Singh Ghatowar for the first time from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat in 2004 when he contested from the AGP ticket.

Dibrugarh will witness a triangular contest between Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

