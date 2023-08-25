Passing of Dr Sashanbansho Mahathera mourned by entire Buddhist community

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 24: Sibu Talukdar and Shashidhar Shyam, president and general secretary of the Tinsukia District Buddhist Association, expressed their deep condolences on the demise of the renowned Buddhist monk, Dr Sashanbansho Mahathera.

The tribute to Dr Sashanbansho Mahathera is not limited to the Tinsukia district alone. The Magh Baruah Buddhist community, along with Buddhist individuals and groups from Assam and the North Eastern states, united to honour his memory. His contributions and impact on the Buddhist community were widely acknowledged, prompting this collective display of respect.

As a mark of respect, the All Assam Buddhist Association has decided to lower the Buddhist flag to half-mast at all Buddha Vihars across Assam. Additionally, a three-day period of mourning has been observed to allow devotees and well-wishers to pay their final respects to Dr Sashanbansho Mahathera.

Shashidhar Shyam, the publicity secretary of the All Assam Buddhist Committee, expressed that the passing of Dr Sashanbansho Mahathera has left a significant void in the hearts of the Buddhist community, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide generations to come.