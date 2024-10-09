26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
type here...

Patowary unveils landmark report on White-winged Wood Duck conservation

This report, the first of its kind, sheds light on the species' microhabitat preferences and highlights core areas essential for its survival.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a groundbreaking step for wildlife conservation, Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, released an intensive project report focusing on the state’s bird, the White-winged Wood Duck, also known as “Deo-hanh”, the Minister announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

This report, the first of its kind, sheds light on the species’ microhabitat preferences and highlights core areas essential for its survival.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Patowary stated, “This exceptional project, led by the Field Director and his dedicated frontline team, has yielded critical insights into the species’ microhabitat preferences and identified core habitats essential for its survival.”

The project, conducted in Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve (@namerinptr), involved over 21,000 kilometers of foot surveys and 1,080 hours of wetland monitoring.

Patowary also praised the efforts of the Field Director and frontline team for their dedication to gathering critical insights.

- Advertisement -

“Covering 21,000+ km of foot surveys and 1,080 hrs of wetland monitoring, this effort sets a new benchmark for field research in Assam,” he remarked in his post.

He further announced that the findings would form the foundation for a comprehensive Conservation Action Plan, aimed at ensuring targeted interventions for the preservation of the White-winged Wood Duck across the state.

Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Storm Wreaks Havoc: Durga Puja Pandal Entrance Collapses on NH-15

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October