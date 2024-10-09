Patowary unveils landmark report on White-winged Wood Duck conservation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: In a groundbreaking step for wildlife conservation, Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, released an intensive project report focusing on the state’s bird, the White-winged Wood Duck, also known as “Deo-hanh”, the Minister announced on Wednesday.

This report, the first of its kind, sheds light on the species’ microhabitat preferences and highlights core areas essential for its survival.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Patowary stated, “This exceptional project, led by the Field Director and his dedicated frontline team, has yielded critical insights into the species’ microhabitat preferences and identified core habitats essential for its survival.”

The project, conducted in Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve (@namerinptr), involved over 21,000 kilometers of foot surveys and 1,080 hours of wetland monitoring.

Patowary also praised the efforts of the Field Director and frontline team for their dedication to gathering critical insights.

“Covering 21,000+ km of foot surveys and 1,080 hrs of wetland monitoring, this effort sets a new benchmark for field research in Assam,” he remarked in his post.

He further announced that the findings would form the foundation for a comprehensive Conservation Action Plan, aimed at ensuring targeted interventions for the preservation of the White-winged Wood Duck across the state.