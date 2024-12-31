14 C
Peace and communal harmony must for development: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya

BTR’s Community Vision Document launched in Guwahati

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 30: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched the BTR’s Community Vision Document (CVD) here at ITA Centre in Guwahati’s Machkhowa area on Monday.

The said CVD is a first-of-its-kind initiative in BTR’s history that aims to bring all 26 communities of Bodoland region, apart from Bodo, Gorkha, Assamese, Muslim, Bengali, Rabha, Garo, Adivashi, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya said the vision document of BTC is a good initiative as they want to establish peace and equal development of Bodoland.

“The vision of Bodofa UN Brahma and social reformer Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma has been translated into reality. The Bodoland Happiness Mission is an example of holistic efforts of the BTC government to ensure peaceful co-existence and development,” he added.

The Governor further said that without peace and communal harmony the sustainable development will not be possible and hence people of BTR should stand together and work together for Viksit Bodoland. He also hoped that the BTR’s vision document will not only bring infrastructure development to the region but will also develop the education and other sectors as well.

 ”I firmly believe in Pramod Boro’s vision document to ensure protection and development of all communities of the region,” Archarya added.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, also spoke on the occasion and opined that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government prioritised “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash and Sabka Viswash” and respecting this theme, the government of BTR has been working with inclusive vision for the equal development and justice of all communities living in BTC.

“Co-existence will be a remarkable example in BTC as the people of the council have come together for peace, co-existence and equal development. There had been violence, killings, clashes and law and order problems in BTC and fratricidal killings among the Bodo brothers but after BTR peace accord and subsequent formation of the present council government, peace has returned and the council government is going to take all communities along with equal justice and development,” he added.

The vision documents reflected the aspirations and strategic goals of the Bodo, Garo, Rabha, Hajong, Madahi Kachari, Barman Mandai, Barman Kachari, Nath Yogi, Sutradhar, Keot, Goriya, Kalita, Hindi Bhashi, Gorkha, Sarania Kachari, Koch Rajbongsi, Muslim, Adivasi, Santal, Kurukh, Munda, Odia, Desi, Jolha, Bengali plus SC communities including Namasudra, Kaibarta, Mali (Bhuimali), Hira, Bengali Sutradhar, Patni, Muchi (Horijon) within the BTR. This initiative aims to foster inclusive development, unity, and empowerment across the region.

The programme was attended by the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, speaker of BTLA Katiram Boro, cabinet ministers- Ashok Singhal, UG Brahma, Atul Bora, Ranjit Daas and Ranuj Pegu, MPs- Joyanta Basumatary and Dilip Saikia, noted journalist and social activist Padmashree Patricia Mukhim, deputy chief of BTC Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, president of the noted journalist and chancellor of Nagaland University Samudra Gupta Kashyap, vice chancellor of Bodoland University Prof BL Ahooja, ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath, noted journalist Wasbir Hussain and others.

The programme was also attended by the community leaders of 26 communities living in BTR.     

           

