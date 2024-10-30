Pegu lays foundation stone for Science Lab Building at Bordoloni HS School

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu laid the foundation stone for a new Science Laboratory building at Bordoloni Higher Secondary School in Bordoloni, Dhemaji, the Education Minister announced on Wednesday.

The development, funded under the Samagra Shiksha Assam initiative, will provide enhanced facilities and significantly improve the learning experience for students.

Minister Pegu highlighted the importance of such infrastructure in empowering students with practical skills and knowledge.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site X, “These new facilities will open up greater opportunities for hands-on learning, ensuring students can thrive in a modern educational environment.”

Today, I laid the foundation stone for the new new Science Laboratory building at Bordoloni Higher Secondary School at Bordoloni, Dhemaji. These facilities, funded under the Samagra Shiksha Assam, are set to significantly elevate the students' learning experience. As the school… pic.twitter.com/ZmO3vO47GW — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) October 30, 2024

Additionally, the State Government has been making strides in improving educational infrastructure across Assam, and this new science lab building is another step forward in that commitment.

Meanwhile, Bordoloni Higher Secondary School, which recently celebrated its Platinum Jubilee, has a rich legacy of fostering education in the region.

With the addition of this new laboratory, the school continues to advance its mission, providing students with better resources to pursue scientific studies and practical learning.

“As the school recently marked its Platinum Jubilee, it continues its longstanding mission of advancing education in the region”, Pegu added.