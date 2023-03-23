PM Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati On April 14

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 23: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma today on Twitter made an announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari area on April 14. This step will give a huge boost to healthcare in North East, he added.

- Advertisement -

The Assam CM further informed that the status of its various infrastructure facilities including OPD, auditorium, waste disposal & connecting roads has been reviewed. The construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari area is 90 percent complete.

Sarma visited the site Thursday morning and took stock of the ongoing construction. He was accompanied by state health minister Keshab Mahanta.

“The construction of the hospital is at full pace and 18 departments are now almost functional, including the Out Patient Department (OPD),” CM Sarma told reporters. “Out of the 750 beds, a total of 150 beds have been installed in the hospital so far,” he added.