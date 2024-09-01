PM Surya Ghar Yojana achieves remarkable milestone in Assam: CM

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: In a significant stride towards promoting sustainable energy, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has made remarkable progress across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 671 households in Assam have successfully installed rooftop solar systems under this initiative, contributing over 2.3 MW of energy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The PM #SuryaGharMuftBijliYojana has made impressive progress in Assam. Till date, 671 houses have installed rooftop solar system totalling over 2.3MW, which will power their homes and add surplus energy to the grid – thereby reducing pollution and earning money.”

Sarma also emphasized that the rooftop solar systems not only provided electricity to these homes but also generated surplus power that is fed back into the grid.

Additionally, the dual benefit of reducing pollution and providing an opportunity for households to earn additional income has been a cornerstone of the scheme’s success.

Chief Minister Sarma further highlighted the transformative impact of the scheme, emphasizing that it empowers residents to actively participate in the green energy revolution while contributing to the state’s energy needs.