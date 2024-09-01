27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 1, 2024
type here...

PM Surya Ghar Yojana achieves remarkable milestone in Assam: CM

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 671 households in Assam have successfully installed rooftop solar systems under this initiative, contributing over 2.3 MW of energy.

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: In a significant stride towards promoting sustainable energy, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has made remarkable progress across Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 671 households in Assam have successfully installed rooftop solar systems under this initiative, contributing over 2.3 MW of energy.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “The PM #SuryaGharMuftBijliYojana has made impressive progress in Assam. Till date, 671 houses have installed rooftop solar system totalling over 2.3MW, which will power their homes and add surplus energy to the grid – thereby reducing pollution and earning money.”

Sarma also emphasized that the rooftop solar systems not only provided electricity to these homes but also generated surplus power that is fed back into the grid.

Additionally, the dual benefit of reducing pollution and providing an opportunity for households to earn additional income has been a cornerstone of the scheme’s success.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma further highlighted the transformative impact of the scheme, emphasizing that it empowers residents to actively participate in the green energy revolution while contributing to the state’s energy needs.

5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam donates Rs 5 cr flood aid to Tripura; CM Saha...

The Hills Times -
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India