30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
type here...

Assam installs 1,073 kW as part of PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, "Happy to note, under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a cumulative capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday revealed that a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in 311 households across Assam as part of the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Happy to note, under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a cumulative capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households.”

The Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024 offer substantial support, paving the way for a significant uptake of this initiative by a large number of households.

“With a strong support as envisaged in both #InterimBudget2024 & #UnionBudget2024, we expect large number of houses to adopt this scheme”, Sarma added.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ with the goal of advancing solar energy and sustainable growth.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the program aims to provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month to one crore households. The Prime Minister further announced that the ambitious project will require an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM Khandu lauds 4 athletes for clinching medals for India at...

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night