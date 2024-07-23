Assam installs 1,073 kW as part of PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday revealed that a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in 311 households across Assam as part of the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Happy to note, under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a cumulative capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households.”

The Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024 offer substantial support, paving the way for a significant uptake of this initiative by a large number of households.

“With a strong support as envisaged in both #InterimBudget2024 & #UnionBudget2024, we expect large number of houses to adopt this scheme”, Sarma added.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ with the goal of advancing solar energy and sustainable growth.

Additionally, the program aims to provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month to one crore households. The Prime Minister further announced that the ambitious project will require an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.