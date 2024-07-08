Police caution against sharing of minor’s photo involved in Sivasagar murder case

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, July 8: A day following the tragic killing of a teacher by a student in Sivasagar, the Assam Police on Sunday urged the public to refrain from circulating the minor suspect’s photos on all social media platforms.
Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Assam Police notified, ” We request citizens not to share, on Social Media, the photo or particulars of the minor, who was involved in the Sivasagar murder case. “
Sharing information that discloses the identity of a Child in Conflict with the Law is illegal under Sec 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
As per reports, following the circulation of the student’s photos on social media by several individuals, the minor boy’s identity was exposed.
The state police issued a warning about the potential legal consequences for revealing information that could identify a minor in conflict, as outlined in Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Moreover, offenders may face a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both under this specific provision of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
