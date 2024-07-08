Police caution against sharing of minor’s photo involved in Sivasagar murder case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 8: A day following the tragic killing of a teacher by a student in Sivasagar, the Assam Police on Sunday urged the public to refrain from circulating the minor suspect’s photos on all social media platforms.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Assam Police notified, ” We request citizens not to share, on Social Media, the photo or particulars of the minor, who was involved in the Sivasagar murder case. “

Sharing information that discloses the identity of a Child in Conflict with the Law is illegal under Sec 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 7, 2024

As per reports, following the circulation of the student’s photos on social media by several individuals, the minor boy’s identity was exposed.

The state police issued a warning about the potential legal consequences for revealing information that could identify a minor in conflict, as outlined in Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Moreover, offenders may face a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, or both under this specific provision of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“Sharing information that discloses the identity of a Child in Conflict with the Law is illegal under Sec 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act”, it added.