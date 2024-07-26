28 C
Police strengthened, pending cases drop 4-fold in last 3 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that that the state police force has been bolstered and the number of cases pending has witness a decline by at least four-fold in the last three years.

Sarma claimed that the number of pending cases in Assam has significantly decreased, from 95,994 in 2021 to 18,286 cases in 2024.

As per Sarma, each investigating officer now has fewer cases to handle. 52 cases were filed against each investigating officer in the police department in 2021; by June 2024 that number has come down to just 7.39 cases.

The significant decrease in the average cases that each officer handles has been commended by the Chief Minister.

 “Due to our modernisation efforts, the average number of cases, an Investigating Officer of @assampolice look after has significantly come down, reducing their burden and improving quality of investigation,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

This has resulted in a drastic reduction in case pendency, benefiting a large section of society, he said.

Over the past three years, the chief minister has implemented various measures aimed at transforming the state police force as a whole. Assam implemented the Body Mass Index (BMI) calculation for all policemen last year in an effort to increase the fitness of the police force.

Sarma has previously ordered that any police officer discovered to be drunk will be dismissed from the job immediately.

“Police should always act responsibly to ensure that the public is at ease when visiting police stations,” he had said.

