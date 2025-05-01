23.5 C
Police verification must for counting agents: DC Cachar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 30: In preparation for the forthcoming Panchayat Elections, the Office of the District Commissioner, Cachar, has issued an important notification directed at all contesting candidates for the Zila Parishad Member (Z.P.M.) and Anchalik Panchayat Member (A.P.M.) constituencies.

The notice emphasised the urgent need for initiating police verification processes for individuals proposed to serve as Counting Agents.

According to the official statement, candidates who plan to appoint Counting Agents must ensure that Police Verification Reports for the nominated agents are obtained without delay.

These verifications are to be carried out by the Police Station having jurisdiction over the residential locality of the respective agents.

The reports are a compulsory prerequisite for the issuance of official passes, which are necessary for gaining access to the counting venues on the designated day.

The District Commissioner’s office has made it clear that the process must be treated with urgency.

The timely submission of verification reports is critical, as no relaxation will be provided for delays, and failure to comply within the stipulated time may result in the non-issuance of Counting Agent Passes.

The directive aims to ensure that the counting process is conducted in an orderly and secure manner.

By requiring police verification, the administration seeks to maintain transparency and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The notification has been issued for broad public awareness and compliance, and all concerned candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the outlined procedures to avoid any last-minute complications.

