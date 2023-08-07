31 C
Policeman Arrested In Diphu

DIPHU: A disturbing incident occurred in Diphu market on the evening of Saturday around 8 pm when a policeman, identified as Pulak Sharma, resorted to firing his weapon during a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver over a parking issue near No. 1 police point close to Diphu Post Office.

According to eyewitness accounts, the altercation between the policeman and the auto-rickshaw driver quickly escalated, leading to Sharma firing two rounds of shots towards the ground in the vicinity of the driver. Fortunately, the auto-rickshaw driver escaped unharmed from the incident.

Following the incident, a reporter arrived at the scene to cover the story and questioned Sharma while recording the events. In a startling turn of events, the policeman brandished his pistol, threatening the reporter.

In response to the alarming situation, the Diphu police swiftly took action and arrested Pulak Sharma for his involvement in the shooting incident. Eyewitnesses noted that the policeman appeared to be either under the influence of alcohol or some intoxicating substance at the time of the incident. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

