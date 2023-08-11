Ponds and plantation drive inaugurated under Amrit Sarovar scheme

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 10: Under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, two ponds constructed at Dekorai Guri were officially inaugurated by Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika. The inauguration was marked by a plantation drive organised at the site. MLA Hazarika initiated the plantation drive by planting saplings of local varieties along the ponds’ banks, accompanied by other dignitaries.

During the event, MLA Hazarika discussed the ‘Meri Desh Meri Mati’ scheme launched by the central government to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also honoured the contributions of freedom fighters and paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The event’s proceedings were led by Palak Kumar Sarma, the BDO of Sootea development block. Attendees included Dr Neha Jadav, SDO civil of Biswanath cum additional commissioner of Biswanath subdivision, Diganta Boishya, CEO of Biswanath, Lakhikanta Bora, president of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat, Hitesh Barua, ZPC member, and others.