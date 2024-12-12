22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Pegu urges citizens to verify names in Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, "Citizens are urged to verify their names in the Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024-25 by visiting ermssec.assam.gov.in."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has urged citizens to verify their names in the Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll for 2024-25 to ensure accurate representation in the electoral process, a press release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Residents can access the draft rolls by visiting the official website (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in).

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Citizens are urged to verify their names in the Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024-25 by visiting ermssec.assam.gov.in.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1867043375674712070

Additionally, a step-by-step guide is available for citizens to check their details.

To download the PDF of the electoral roll, users need to select their district, ZPC name, GP name, ward, and polling station.

- Advertisement -

Alternatively, individuals can search for their information using their EPIC number by selecting their district and entering the number.

The Minister also emphasized that eligible voters as of January 1, 2025, can file claims to include their names in the Panchayat Electoral Roll.

For claims or objections, citizens are advised to contact the concerned EROs, AEROs, or District Officials for guidance.

Furthermore, the necessary formats for filing claims and objections are available at the offices of Gaon Panchayats, EROs, AEROs, and Zilla Parishads, as well as on the State Election Commission’s website.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations has published this notification to facilitate greater public participation in the electoral process, ensuring transparency and inclusiveness.

For further assistance, citizens can also reach out via the official Assam Barta WhatsApp number at (7636884943).

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt to host 3rd Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India