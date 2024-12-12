Pegu urges citizens to verify names in Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has urged citizens to verify their names in the Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll for 2024-25 to ensure accurate representation in the electoral process, a press release said on Thursday.

Residents can access the draft rolls by visiting the official website (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in).

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Citizens are urged to verify their names in the Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024-25 by visiting ermssec.assam.gov.in.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1867043375674712070

Additionally, a step-by-step guide is available for citizens to check their details.

To download the PDF of the electoral roll, users need to select their district, ZPC name, GP name, ward, and polling station.

Alternatively, individuals can search for their information using their EPIC number by selecting their district and entering the number.

The Minister also emphasized that eligible voters as of January 1, 2025, can file claims to include their names in the Panchayat Electoral Roll.

For claims or objections, citizens are advised to contact the concerned EROs, AEROs, or District Officials for guidance.

Furthermore, the necessary formats for filing claims and objections are available at the offices of Gaon Panchayats, EROs, AEROs, and Zilla Parishads, as well as on the State Election Commission’s website.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations has published this notification to facilitate greater public participation in the electoral process, ensuring transparency and inclusiveness.

For further assistance, citizens can also reach out via the official Assam Barta WhatsApp number at (7636884943).