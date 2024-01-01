Popular Assamese actor Deepjyoti Keot hospitalized after suffering heart attack

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assamese actor Deepjyoti Keot, renowned for his portrayal of Mohan in the widely watched sitcom Beharbari Outpost, was admitted to a hospital on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary reports suggest that Keot suffered from abrupt heart-related complications, leading to his hospitalisation.

As per these reports, he was quickly taken to Health City Hospital in Guwahati, where a team of experienced specialists is attending to him.

Sources also claim that the actor is currently undergoing a surgical procedure.