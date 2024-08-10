31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 10, 2024
type here...

Preparations for 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Khanapara

Assam is gearing up for the 78th Independence Day with extensive preparations underway at Khanapara, Guwahati. The event promises to be a grand celebration honoring India's freedom

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Khanapara in Guwahati is abuzz with activities and preparations. The local administration and various organizations are working tirelessly to ensure a grand and memorable celebration.

- Advertisement -

The Independence Day event at Khanapara will feature a range of activities, including a flag hoisting ceremony, patriotic performances, and a variety of cultural programs showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of the region. Special attention is being given to the arrangement of seating, decorations, and security to ensure a smooth and successful celebration.

Officials have emphasized the importance of community participation and have encouraged residents to join in the festivities to honor India’s journey to freedom. The celebrations will also include tributes to the freedom fighters and leaders who played pivotal roles in India’s struggle for independence.

With just days left until the event, final touches are being made to the venue to ensure that everything is in place for a memorable celebration. The anticipation and excitement among the residents are palpable as they look forward to marking this significant day in the nation’s history.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF Prevents 1,000 Bangladeshis from Illegally Crossing into India

The Hills Times -