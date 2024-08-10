Preparations for 78th Independence Day Celebrations at Khanapara

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Khanapara in Guwahati is abuzz with activities and preparations. The local administration and various organizations are working tirelessly to ensure a grand and memorable celebration.

The Independence Day event at Khanapara will feature a range of activities, including a flag hoisting ceremony, patriotic performances, and a variety of cultural programs showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of the region. Special attention is being given to the arrangement of seating, decorations, and security to ensure a smooth and successful celebration.

Officials have emphasized the importance of community participation and have encouraged residents to join in the festivities to honor India’s journey to freedom. The celebrations will also include tributes to the freedom fighters and leaders who played pivotal roles in India’s struggle for independence.

With just days left until the event, final touches are being made to the venue to ensure that everything is in place for a memorable celebration. The anticipation and excitement among the residents are palpable as they look forward to marking this significant day in the nation’s history.